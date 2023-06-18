Sierra Leone vs Nigeria Update: Stadium’s Playing Surface Below Par, Super Eagles all Fit

Nigeria will face Sierra Leone in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match at the Samuel Doe Stadium,Today.
A draw will be enough to seal Nigeria’s appearance at next year’s tournament in Ivory Coast and the team is in high spirits.
All 23 Super Eagles players, who traveled from the Lagos camp are reported fit and available for selection to play the match against Sierra Leone.
However, the report on the Samuel Doe Stadium’s playing surface is not cheerful.
This could potentially be a concern to the Super Eagles players who aren’t used to playing on a synthetic surface.
Final Training Done at the SKD Stadium, Monrovia, Liberia! #SoarSuperEagles #AFCON2023Q pic.twitter.com/LjW8ARFgQG
— 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) June 17, 2023
It’ll be recalled that Alex Iwobi and Samuel Chukwueze had strongly criticized the state of the Moshood Abiola Stadium turf, and complained about the state of pitches across the Continent, as it affects their ability to function effectively.
Meanwhile, Sierra Leone expect a massive turnout of their fans due to the proximity of the country to Liberia, where the game will be played.