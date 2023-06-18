Sierra Leone vs Nigeria: Adeleye Starts on His debut, Peseiro makes Three Changes Against Leone Stars

Goalkeeper, Adebayo Adeleye will start between the sticks for Nigeria in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sierra Leone, Sunday, at the Samuel Do Kanyon Stadium.
It is Adeleye’s first start for the Super Eagles and also on his competitive debut for the Country.
The 23 year-old was selected ahead of the two NPL based goalkeepers Sochima Victor and Olorunleke Ojo.
He’ll get cover in defence from Kenneth Omeruo – who captains – as well as Oluwasemilogo Ajayi, Zaidu Sanusi and Bright Osayi-Samuel; Jose Peseiro opting to go with the back four selected in the team’s last outing in the Cup of Nations qualifiers, against Guinea-Bissau.
Yet, the 63 year-old made three changes to the side that beat Guinea-Bissau in the return leg of their tie, at the Estadio 24 de Setembro.
In the absence of Francis Uzoho, Adeleye deputizes, while Frank Onyeka is dropped to the bench in Monrovia as the Portuguese Gaffer favors Wilfred Ndidi.