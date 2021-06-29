Shut up and stop Discriminating against NPFL Players! Sports Minister warns Rohr

The Minister of Sports Sunday Dare has accused Super Eagles manager Gernot Rohr of discrimination against Nigerian players based in the domestic league and warned the Ministry will keep watch on his future conduct.

Mr. Sunday Dare who was at the Super Eagle camp in Abuja where the team is preparing for an international friendly against Mexico.

“I just found out that he has travelled ahead, but I think it’s important that we’ll tell the NFF; The NFF needs to call Gernot Rohr to order because we cannot have a technical coach who will discriminate among our players,” the Minister responded to a question over the absence of the German from the camp.

“They are football players and they have talents you cannot discriminate against. His attitude towards Home based players is unacceptable, it is negative to our football development in this Country and I call on the NFF to call him to order, I call on the NFF to hold him by the content, by the letter of his contract.

“But beyond that he needs to shut up and do the work for which he was hired to do, he talks too much. We have started the process now. We’ll make sure that these players here, we can measure their talents and skills, he must blend the home based players with foreign based players.

“We must return to the strength of our football development, in the past we’ve seen a mixture of five, six home based players hold our defence so tight and then you bring in foreign based players who do the damage up front; it has always worked for us.

“Since we departed from just assembling 99 percent of our players which is an easy ride for any technical adviser, we’ve struggled to score goals and we end up with draws without scoring goals.”