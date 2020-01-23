Shorunmu Warns NFF on Stalling over New Deal for Gernot Rohr

Former Nigeria goalkeeper Ike Shorunmu has urged the Nigeria Football Federation to resolve the future of the Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr quickly.

Shorunmu, who served the country both as a player and as a goalkeeper trainer opined that the current face off between the NFF and the Franco-German tactician is capable of affecting the performance of the team going into the 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign.

Rohr’s current deal expires in June and he’s yet to be offered a fresh deal, which mean he can negotiate with a country.

The former goalkeeper suggested that the issue be resolved quickly, so, Rohr can concentrate fully on the task of qualifying the country for 2021 African Cup of Nations in Cameroon and Qatar 2020 World Cup.

“What I want the Federation to understand is that, if you want someone let him know, and if you want him let them sit down and tie him to new deal so he can concentrate on the job at hand.

“They should just stop all what we have been hearing in the media, so the man can face the AFCON qualifiers and the World Cup qualifiers,” He told footballlive.

Rohr was appointed in 2016 and qualified the Super Eagles for the Russia 2018 world cup, where they failed to make it out of the Group.

The former Gabonese coach also led the Eagles to the 2019 African Cup of Nations in Egypt and helped the team to a third place finish.

Meanwhile Nigeria has been drawn in Group C of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers alongside Cape Verde, Central African Republic and Liberia.

Ndidi is Blessed! Leicester City Manager Praises Nigerian Midfielder

Leicester City gaffer Brendan Rodgers has praised Wilfred Ndidi after the Midfielder returned from injury and helped the team win again.

Ndidi has been out of action for two weeks after undergoing a minor surgery on his knee.

Leicester experimented with Hamza Choudhury and Nampalys Mendy in Ndidi’s absence, but none of them impress in the role and Leicester failed to win any of the premier league games played with the pair in holding midfield position.

Rodgers gave the midfielder a run out in Wednesday’s premier league clash with West Ham United and the Foxes went on to clinch a 4-1 win.

“It’s remarkable, really,” Rodgers said after the game. We were thinking he could only play 25-30 minutes.

“Obviously he was fine to come on and play a full hour. He is genetically blessed and he recovered very, very well. And he was excellent,” Rodgers told reporters after the game.

The Foxes meanwhile remain in third position behind Champions Manchester City and runner away leaders Liverpool.