Shooting Stars SC signs Ikouwem Utin

By
Joseph Obisesan
-
0
74
Credit | Twitter (ShootingSc)

Left-back Ikouwem Utin, has been signed by Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC) from Croatian Club NK Slaven Belupo.

Utin, who won the NFF Young Player of The Year award back in 2018, arrived the 3SC for an undisclosed transfer fee ahead of the second stanza of the NPFL this season.

The former U20 MNT captain had previously played for Enyimba, before he joined Maccabi Haifa in 2019.

Utin moved to Croatia’s NK Slaven Belupo in the summer of 2021.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here