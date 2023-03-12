Shooting Stars SC signs Ikouwem Utin

Left-back Ikouwem Utin, has been signed by Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC) from Croatian Club NK Slaven Belupo.
Utin, who won the NFF Young Player of The Year award back in 2018, arrived the 3SC for an undisclosed transfer fee ahead of the second stanza of the NPFL this season.
As part of our preparation for the second round of the NPFL, we were involved in a warm-up duel against Ikorodu City.
The friendly tie, which took place, Thursday evening at the Dipo Dina Stadium, Ijebu-Ode, ended in a 1-1 draw. pic.twitter.com/uP5KtcSM7V
— Shooting Stars SC (@ShootingSc) March 9, 2023