Shooting Stars SC signs Ikouwem Utin

As part of our preparation for the second round of the NPFL, we were involved in a warm-up duel against Ikorodu City.

The friendly tie, which took place, Thursday evening at the Dipo Dina Stadium, Ijebu-Ode, ended in a 1-1 draw. pic.twitter.com/uP5KtcSM7V

— Shooting Stars SC (@ShootingSc) March 9, 2023