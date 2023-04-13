Shooting lose a Star! 111-year-old 3SC Fan Passes

Former Chairman of Shooting Stars Sports Club, Olayiwola Lakondoro, has passed on this Thursday. He was aged 111.
Babatunde Olaniyan, the Chairman of 3SC, confirmed the passing of the Lakondoro to the press in Ibadan, on Thursday.
“The organization has been informed of the former chairperson’s death and is preparing to pay a visit to the grieving family,” a brief Club statement read.
In 1939, Lakondoro enlisted in the Colonial Army during World War II, which led him to Scotland, India and Trimia.
Until his final moments, Lakondoro was the only surviving member of an All-star team dubbed, the UK Tourists, who traveled to Britain and played without shoes.
GOODBYE, BABA LAKONDORO
