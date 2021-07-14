Shehu Abdullahi wins Cypriot Super Cup with Omonia Nicosia

It’s the start of the new season and for Shehu Abdullahi it’s more laurels with his Omonia Nicosia teammates.

On Tuesday, Abdullahi hoisted the Cyprus Super Cup ware following Nicosia’s triumph over Anorthosis.

Facing his former team, the Nigerian celebrated on the night Anorthosis falling 3-2 on penalties after the sides settled for a 1-1 result in regular time.

The Nigerian tweeted after the game:

“I am honoured to be part of this amazing achievement, it was our first Super Cup title in 9 years.

The team performance was exciting and the title is for our beloved fans. Excited to see them cheer us. It will be a great season for the family. 💚”

Omonia Nicosia were crowned League champions last season; their 21st league title, pipping AEL Limassol by a point.