Shehu Abdullahi celebrates Career-high League Goals

Super Eagles defender Shehu Abdullahi is delighted with his team, Bursaspor’s, performance in the league clash with Balikesirspor on Tuesday.

The Nigerian defender was on the scoresheet again for the second time in three days, as Bursaspor dismantled their host 3-1 to strengthen their hope of returning to the Turkish Super Lig next season.

Abdullahi who was also on target last Sunday has now hit four goals for his club in the current campaign.

The enterprising right back later took to his social media handle to celebrate the goal and dedicate it to the Bursaspor supporters, who traveled for the game.

“Big fight, amazing team performance at Balikesirspor. My fourth goal of the season, dedicating this to Bursaspor fans. We keep fighting together! “Abdullahi wrote on twitter.

Big fight, amazing team performance at Balikesirspor. My fourth goal of the season, dedicating this to Bursaspor fans. We keep fighting together! #Bursaspor 🐊🐊🐊 pic.twitter.com/WYNNmV4PsU — Shehu Abdullahi (@OfficialShehu) March 10, 2020

Bursaspor are now third on the log with 45 points from 27 matches, five points behind leaders Hatayspor and one behind second placed Erzurum BB.