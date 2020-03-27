Shanghai Shenuhua offer Ighalo £400,000 per week to end his Man United’s Romance

Nigerian striker Odion Ighalo is reportedly in dilemma following the new contract offer from his Chinese Super league side Shanghai Shenhua.

Sky Sports reported, Thursday, that the 30 year-old has been offered a two-year deal by the Shanghai Shenhua that will see him become the highest paid African player in the world.

The new deal will see the Manchester United loanee pocket £400,000 weekly before tax, something his boyhood club Manchester United won’t match.

Ighalo is living his childhood dream at Old Trafford boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer also told the media that the former Watford man could be needed at the Old Trafford next season.

However reports said both developments have left Ighalo flattered and he is in a dilemma regarding his future.

The 2019 African Cup of Nations goal king, who joined Manchester United on a six months loan deal back in January, still has two years left on his £300,000 weekly contract Shanghai Shenhua that runs till December 2022.

Ighalo has scored four goals in Eight appearances for Manchester United and he also has one assist.