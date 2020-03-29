Shanghai Shenhua won’t Allow Manchester United keep Ighalo beyond Current Loan Deal

Manchester United could be without Odion Ighalo for the remainder of the Premier League season, with his parent club, Shanghai Shenhua keen to see the Forward return to China.

Ighalo’s current loan deal expires May 31st and United are reportedly keen to keep the player till July, after the club announced they support the ambition of English football’s governing bodies to try to complete the Premier League, FA Cup and UEFA competition seasons, amid the disruption caused by coronavirus.

However, it appears Shanghai Shenhua are not ready to allow the player stay beyond the current loan agreement between both clubs and want him back in China as soon as possible.

Ighalo has scored four goals in his eight appearances for Manchester United so far this season and United are reportedly interested in his service next season.

But it won’t be easy for the Premier League club to convince Shanghai Shenhua to part company with their prize asset.

Ighalo has two years left on his current deal with the Chinese FA cup holders and they are reportedly ready to offer him an extension with improve wages.