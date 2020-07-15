Shanghai Shenhua Resign Obafemi Martins to Replace Ighalo

Forward Obafemi Martins has rejoined Chinese Super League club Shanghai Shenhua for the second time in his career.

Martins, 35, was released by Shanghai Shenhua two years ago after the Nigerian suffered a long term injury.

The Striker will replace his Nigerian compatriot Odion Ighalo, who extended his loan deal at Manchester United until January.

During his first stint at the club, Martins scored 32 goals in 59 matches.

Shenhua will face reigning CSL champions Guangzhou Evergrande on the opening day of the season on July 25.