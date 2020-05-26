Shanghai Shenhua Not Listening to Offers for Ighalo

Odion Ighalo could leave Manchester United at the end of his loan spell this week, after Shanghai Shenhua rejected another loan deal from Manchester United for the Forward.

Shanghai Shenhua are reportedly keen to have the striker back ahead of the start of the Chinese Super League season and will offer him a new deal to keep at the until 2023.

Ighalo has been impressive since his switch to the premier league giants in January, scoring four goals in three starts for the club and was named in the Europa league team of the week back in March.

However, his loan spell at the expires May 31, with United has reportedly failed reach agreement for extension that will see him remain at the club as premier league look to restart in June.

While United still have nine Premier League games, couple with FA Cup and Europa league actions, the Chinese Super League season is expected to return in June or early July, and Shanghai Shenhua are hoping to have the 30-year-old striker back in the fold.