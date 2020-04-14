Shady Reason Why Keshi Dropped Me from 2014 World Cup Squad – Ideye

Nigerian striker Brown Ideye has opened up on how he missed out on the Super Eagles team to the 2014 World cup in Brazil.

Ideye was one of the surprise omissions from the squad named by Stephen Keshi, despite his impressive performances at the 2013 African cup of Nations and FIFA Confederation cup in South Africa and Brazil respectively.

His exclusion from the squad however caused several debates in the media, with reports from some quarters had it that the experience forward was dropped due to injury.

The 31-year-old forward has now refuted the claims and said his omission from the team was not for football reasons.

“At that point I was not really worried because I already heard the rumor that my agent told Keshi to drop me from the team.

“At that point I sacked my agent because he was one trying to stop me from moving to West Brom, so I fire him and got UK agent who made the move successfully and he was upset about it and I guess that’s why he did what he did,” Ideye told footballlive.

He added that he was initially hurt after missing the biggest showpiece, but he was delighted to complete his dream move to West Bromwich Albion.

“I was a bit down, but as soon I signed the deal with West Brom, I was kind of relieved and forgot everything about the world cup and was more focused on getting myself ready for the season,” he concluded.

Ideye last played for the Super Eagles back in 2016 in a world cup qualifying game against Zambia in Ndola.

He was part of Nigeria’s 2013 African cup of Nations winning team, he has also earned 26 caps for the national team and scored 6 times.