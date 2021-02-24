Sevilla congratulates Toni Payne after Her Maiden Super Falcons Goal

Sevilla FC Femenino has celebrated attacker Toni Payne for her debut Super Falcons goal.

Payne, 25, played an important role as the African champions clinched the 2021 Turkish Women’s Cup with a 9-0 thrashing of Equatorial Guinea on Tuesday.

Sevilla femenino tweeted:

Fantastic Toni, Toni debuted as a score in the victory of Super Falcons over Equatorial Guinea.

The attacker of the Sevilla FC Fem started again, added as assist and so won a penalty.

🌍 @t_payne10 se estrenó como goleadora en la victoria de las @NGSuper_Falcons sobre G. Ecuatorial (0-9). ⚽️💥 La atacante del #SevillaFCFem partió de nuevo desde el inicio y sumó una asistencia, además de provocar un penalti. 💯 𝙏𝙝𝙞𝙨 𝙞𝙨 𝙛𝙖𝙣𝙩𝙖𝙨𝙩𝙞𝙘, 𝙏𝙤𝙣𝙞! 🔝 pic.twitter.com/TbY3O2T7WK — Sevilla FC Femenino (@SevillaFC_Fem) February 23, 2021

The American born featured in all Randy Waldrum’s side three matches at the 2021 Turkish Women’s Cup campaign.