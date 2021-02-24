Sevilla congratulates Toni Payne after Her Maiden Super Falcons Goal

By
Tunde Williams
-
0
215
Sevilla celebrated Forward Toni Payne after her debut for Nigeria. Credit | Titter (SevillaFC_Fem)

Sevilla FC Femenino has celebrated attacker Toni Payne for her debut Super Falcons goal.

Payne, 25, played an important role as the African champions clinched the 2021 Turkish Women’s Cup with a 9-0 thrashing of Equatorial Guinea on Tuesday.

Sevilla femenino tweeted:

Fantastic Toni, Toni debuted as a score in the victory of Super Falcons over  Equatorial Guinea.

The attacker of the Sevilla FC Fem started again, added as assist and so won a penalty.

 

The American born featured in all Randy Waldrum’s side three matches at the 2021 Turkish Women’s Cup campaign.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here