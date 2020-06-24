Sevilla confirms departure Uchenna Kanu

Spanish Iberdrola side Sevilla have confirmed the departure Super Falcons Uchenna Kanu and other players.

Sevilla revealed through their official website that the Falcons star has left the club alongside other player who no longer want to continue with the club.

I just wanted to say a big thank you to @SevillaFC_Fem for everything. It was absolutely an honor to have represented and shared these remarkable memories with you all. Although it was a short one but of course a great experience. I wish you guys success next season and beyond!❤️ pic.twitter.com/cNst2T4MeW — UCHENNA KANU (@Ucheofficial19) June 16, 2020

It would be recalled that Kanu has signed two year deal with Swedish Damallsvenskan side Linkopings FC.

The full statement from Sevilla reads :

“Sevilla FC has confirmed today several of the footballers who will not continue in the women’s first team for the coming season . Counting the already known case of Jeni Morilla , there are other soccer players who will not carry the elastic Sevillista in the 2020-2021 exercise.”

“Thus, Aldana Cometti, Yanara Aedo, Sabrina Flores, Uchenna Kanu, Claire Falknor, Nadya Karpova and Olga Carmona are the ones who have joined the Coria del Río soccer player so far, Olga having the express desire to say goodbye in the next dates to through this website after having decided to embark on a new professional path. Sevilla FC wants to thank the services provided and wishes them luck in the future.”