Sevilla confirms departure Uchenna Kanu

Spanish Iberdrola side Sevilla have confirmed the departure Super Falcons Uchenna Kanu and other players.

Sevilla revealed through their official website that the Falcons star has left the club alongside other player who no longer want to continue with the club.

 

It would be recalled that Kanu has signed two year deal with Swedish Damallsvenskan side Linkopings FC.

 

The full statement from Sevilla reads :

“Sevilla FC has confirmed today several of the footballers who will not continue in the women’s first team for the coming season . Counting the already known case of Jeni Morilla , there are other soccer players who will not carry the elastic Sevillista in the 2020-2021 exercise.”

“Thus, Aldana Cometti, Yanara Aedo, Sabrina Flores, Uchenna Kanu, Claire Falknor, Nadya Karpova and Olga Carmona  are the ones who have joined the Coria del Río soccer player so far, Olga having the express desire to say goodbye in the next dates to through this website after having decided to embark on a new professional path. Sevilla FC wants to thank the services provided and wishes them luck in the future.”

