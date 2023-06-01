Glory for Sevilla! Mourinho loses first European final

Jose Mourinho, Head Coach of AS Roma, removes their runners up medal. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Sevilla claimed their seventh UEFA Europa League trophy after defeating AS Roma on penalties, following a 1-1 draw even after extra time.

Despite Jose Mourinho’s unbeaten record in a European finals, and leading Roma to their second consecutive final, it was Sevilla who emerged victorious in a frantic encounter.

 

 

Paulo Dybala opened the scoring for AS Roma with some neat work on the left flank, but Gianluca Mancini turned the ball into his own net for an unfortunate own-goal in the second half, drawing the Spanish side level.

The game ended without a winner in 90 minutes, and both teams remained inseparable still after extra time, so the encounter was decided on Penalties.

 

Europa League, Sevilla FC
Fans of Sevilla FC celebrate with the cup after winning the UEFA Europa League 2023. (Photo by Stefano Guidi/Getty Images)

After scoring their first two spot kicks, Roma missed their next two, handing Sevilla the trophy and dealing Mourinho his first defeat in a European final.

