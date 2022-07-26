Serie A newcomers Close to sealing Dessers deal

For several months the next destination of Nigerian forward Cyriel Dessers has been subject to speculation, the Player himself stating he wants a bigger challenge than the Eredivisie and Belgian Leagues.
The latest update on the Player’s future has emerged and on Tuesday, several credible sources have reported Serie A newcomers Cremonese could complete a deal for the Striker in the current window.
Per Fabrizio Romano, Former Feyenoord striker Cyriel Dessers is set to leave Genk in order to join Serie A side Cremonese. Talks are progressing well since last week and the deal could be sealed soon. 🇧🇪🇳🇬 #transfers
Dessers was in Italy with his agents days ago and he’s tempted by Serie A chance.
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 26, 2022