Serie A newcomers Close to sealing Dessers deal

For several months the next destination of Nigerian forward Cyriel Dessers has been subject to speculation, the Player himself stating he wants a bigger challenge than the Eredivisie and Belgian Leagues.

The latest update on the Player’s future has emerged and on Tuesday, several credible sources have reported Serie A newcomers Cremonese could complete a deal for the Striker in the current window.

Per Fabrizio Romano, Former Feyenoord striker Cyriel Dessers is set to leave Genk in order to join Serie A side Cremonese. Talks are progressing well since last week and the deal could be sealed soon. 🇧🇪🇳🇬 #transfers

Dessers was in Italy with his agents days ago and he’s tempted by Serie A chance.

Last season, Dessers enjoyed a brilliant campaign with Feyenoord, on loan from KRC Genk.

Feyenoord sealed a Europa League spot in the Eredivisie, reached the final of the Europa Conference League and the Forward finished as top scorer.

However, he has since returned to KRC Genk where he featured and scored in the opening game of the Jupiler League season against Club Brugge.