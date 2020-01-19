Sensational Moses Couldn’t Save Nantes from Cup Exit against Lyon

Super Eagles winger Simon Moses found the back of the net for Nantes in their French Cup game against giants Lyon on Saturday.

With Lyon clearly the better side on the night, Moses provided the little glimmer of hope for his side.

The Nigerian, provided two assists as Nantes looked more like they were fighting for a respectable result than a comeback.

On the night Rayan Cherki scored twice within ten minutes to put Lyon ahead, before Renaud Emond reduced the deficit after 16th minutes.

Martin Terrier restored Lyon’s two goals advantage when he netted their third in the 37th minutes.

Then in-demand Moussa Dembele added the fourth for Lyon, pretty the game’s decider.

Lyon were coasting home 4-1 before Moses set up Imran Louza to reduce the deficit again for the hosts.

Moses then added a third goal, with three minutes of regular time left to play, and gave the game a decent look.

The Winger, on loan from La Liga side Levante, has now scored 6 goals in 22 appearances for Nantes across all competitions, including an hat-trick in the 8-0 win against Paris FC, in the French League Cup last October.

Nantes will now turn their attention to the League where they are currently fourth on the log and are making a push for a UEFA Champions League spot.

The are four points behind third placed Rennes with 32 points from 20 matches and 17points of leaders PSG.

Christian Gourcuff’s men will return to Ligue Un action next weekend and back to the Stade de la Beaujoire – Louis Fonteneau when they host struggling Bordeaux, the latter are without a win in their last four matches and sit in the bottom half of the table.

Osimhen Improves Goal Tally in Cup Win, Fires Lille into Semis

Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen was on target for Lille in their Coupe de la Ligue victory over Gonfreville at the Stade Oceans, Le Havre on Saturday afternoon.

Lille won the game 2-0 with the former Charleroi forward scoring his team’s second goal of the game.

Osimhen’s strike partner, Loic Remy, put Lille ahead with a fine finish, but with the team struggling to finish off the division five side, Christophe Galtier brought on the Nigerian for Luis Araujo.

Osimhen justified the decision by netting the all important second goal, two minutes into stoppage time, and wrapped up a difficult victory.

Osimhen has now scored 15 goals and notched four assists in 27 matches across all competitions for Les Dogues this season.