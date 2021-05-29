Senegal’s Edouard Mendy wins Champions League with Chelsea

Mendy hoists the UCL trophy.

Edouard Mendy has become the first African Goalkeeper to win the UEFA Champions League as Chelsea defeat Manchester City on Saturday at the Estádio do Dragão.

Mendy was between the sticks against City and once again shutout another Champions League opponent for his 10th clean sheet in the campaign.

A Kai Havertz scored in the 42nd minute picking up a brilliant long pass from Mason Mount.

 

The German rounded the onrushing goalkeeper before slotting the ball into the back of the net.

 

Chelsea become the European champions for the second time.

