Senegal U20 Achieves Incredible Record on their Way to Clinching First Ever U20 AFCON title

By
Adebanjo
-
0
138

Senegal were crowned champions of the CAF U20 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, beating Gambia 2-0 in the final on Saturday at the Cairo International Stadium.

Goals in each half from Souleymane Faye (6′) and Mamadou Camara (56′) ensured victory for Senegal, who went u beaten throughout the championship.

The team also did not concede a goal in the entire competition, scoring 14goals in 6games, on their road to clinching a first ever title.

Gambia debuted in the final of the CAF U20 AFCON after beating Nigeria 1-0 in one of the semi-finals.

With the CAF U20 Africa Cup of Nations concluded, the semi-finalists; Senegal, Gambia, Nigeria and Tunisia will now turn their focus to the FIFA U20 World Cup.

All four will represent Africa at the World Championship, which gets under way in Indonesia this May.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here