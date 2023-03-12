Senegal U20 Achieves Incredible Record on their Way to Clinching First Ever U20 AFCON title

Senegal were crowned champions of the CAF U20 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, beating Gambia 2-0 in the final on Saturday at the Cairo International Stadium.
Goals in each half from Souleymane Faye (6′) and Mamadou Camara (56′) ensured victory for Senegal, who went u beaten throughout the championship.
The team also did not concede a goal in the entire competition, scoring 14goals in 6games, on their road to clinching a first ever title.
– TotalEnergies Man of the Competition: ✅
– Umbro Golden Boot: ✅
– Best Goalkeeper: ✅
🇸🇳 Senegal return with a heavy bag from Cairo International Stadium 🏆#TotalEnergiesAFCONU20 | @Fsfofficielle pic.twitter.com/uCSrrHcsLx
