Senegal once again dominates Africa, Clinch U17 AFCON Title

Senegal are surely amongst the Powerhouse of African football and have proven it once again by clinching the CAF U17 Africa Cup off Nations, defeating Morocco 2-1.
This victory now means that Senegal have made a clean sweep of all the trophies available in the Men’s category in African football, in just 15 months.
They have been relentless and whatever they are doing radiates strongly across all spheres of their male football, Senegal have now won the Africa Cup of Nations, the CHAN tournament, Beach Soccer, U20 and U17 Cup of Nations competitions.
