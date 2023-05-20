Senegal once again dominates Africa, Clinch U17 AFCON Title

Senegal were crowned champions of the CAF U17 Africa Cup of Nations. They beat Morocco
Senegal came from behind to beat Morocco 2-1 and win their first ever CAF U17 Africa Cup of Nations title. Photo | Twitter (CAF _Online)

Senegal are surely amongst the Powerhouse of African football and have proven it once again by clinching the CAF U17 Africa Cup off Nations, defeating Morocco 2-1.

This victory now means that Senegal have made a clean sweep of all the trophies available in the Men’s category in African football, in just 15 months.

 

They have been relentless and whatever they are doing radiates strongly across all spheres of their male football, Senegal have now won the Africa Cup of Nations, the CHAN tournament, Beach Soccer, U20 and U17 Cup of Nations competitions.

Despite going behind early in the first half, Senegal showed character, dug deep, and scored two late goals to seal the title.

The first was a penalty that was calmly dispatched by Serigne Diouf in the 80th minute before Mamdou Sawane, who just came off the bench, scored the winner three minutes after.

Meanwhile in the third place match which held earlier, Friday, Burkina Faso beat Mali 2-1, in regulation time.

