Semi Ajayi’s West Brom Have Worst Defensive Record in EPL

By
Adebanjo
-
0
175
West Brom Manager Slaven Bilic is still chasing his first win in the Premier League and CB Semi Ajayi couldn’t help the side stop the rut following a 2-0 defeat to Southampton at Saint Mary’s on Sunday.

The Baggies have picked a single point in four games and look like candidates for relegation despite only securing the promotion this season.

 

With the worst defensive form so far this season, Bilic might want to keep Ajayi and co a while longer for a hair dryer treatment.

 

The Nigerian was in the firing line but his performance was underwhelming, scoring 5.9 overall per whoscored ratings – the least by any player who completed 90 minutes in the game.

 

Iheanacho Fires blank in Leicester’s 3-0 Defeat

 

Kelechi Iheanacho came off the bench and saw action for just under half an hour in Leicester City’s home game in the EPL against West Ham.

 

Leicester suffered a shock 3-0 defeat as Iheanacho, who celebrated his 24th birthday on Saturday, is yet to find the back of the net this season.

 

The Forward like all Leicester’s frontmen on the afternoon weren’t as lucky or sharp in attack as their opposite numbers.

 

Goals from Michail Antonio (14′) and Pablo Fornals (34′) shot the visitors into a surprise lead before Jarrod Bowen sealed it in the 83rd minute.

 

Leicester were without Wilfred Ndidi who is expected to be out for 12 weeks with an abductor injury.

 

“It is an abductor injury – it may have come off the bone which could be a nasty injury, so we will wait to see if needs an operation – it does then it will be 12 weeks,” Manager Brendan Rodgers had earlier confirmed.

