Semi Ajayi scores in West Brom’s Derby win over Wolves

By
Adebanjo
-
0
26
Semi Ajayi celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the English Premier League football match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and West Bromwich Albion at the Molineux stadium. (Photo by Adrian DENNIS / POOL / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Semi Ajayi found the back of the net as relegation-battling West Brom fought a hard won victory in the West Midlands derby against Wolves on Saturday.

Ajayi scored a header off a corner kick – for his second goal premier league goal this season – as the Baggies saw off Wolves in an entertaining 3-2 victory at the Molineux Stadium.

 

The 27 year-old center back won more aerial duels than any player in the game as he put in a decent show for Sam Allardyce’s side.

 

West Brom are still battling relegation, but the victory comes as a reprieve for the side as they put an end to their seven-game winless run, which stretches back to November 2020.

 

The Baggies will continue their relegation survival battle next week on the road against West Ham.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here