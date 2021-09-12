Semi Ajayi puts in good shift, but West Brom held 1-1 by Millwall

Semi Ajayi was available for 90 minutes in West Brom’s 1-1 outcome against Millwall at the Hawthorns on Saturday.
Ajayi followed up his fine performance against Peterborough with another decent game and enough to convince head Coach Valerien Ismael of his readiness to fight for the team and his place.
Despite the slip up, the Baggies benefited from the jeopardy of Fulham who were beaten 1-0 by Blackpool.
They moved to the top of the standings in the championship after six rounds of matches, topping by a single point.