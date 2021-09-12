Semi Ajayi puts in good shift, but West Brom held 1-1 by Millwall

By
Editor
-
0
66
Millwall's Sheyi Ojo gets the ball from West Bromwich Albion's Semi Ajayi during the Championship match at The Hawthorns. (Photo by David Davies/PA Images via Getty Images)

Semi Ajayi was available for 90 minutes in West Brom’s 1-1 outcome against Millwall at the Hawthorns on Saturday.

Ajayi followed up his fine performance against Peterborough with another decent game and enough to convince head Coach Valerien Ismael of his readiness to fight for the team and his place.
Despite the slip up, the Baggies benefited from the jeopardy of Fulham who were beaten 1-0 by Blackpool.
They moved to the top of the standings in the championship after six rounds of matches, topping by a single point.

 

 

Reading Boss blames defending in outcome of six-goal thriller with QPR, Dele-Bashiru impresses though

Queens Park Rangers’ Stefan Johansen celebrates his goal to make it 3-3 during the Championship match. (Photo by Simon Galloway/PA Images via Getty Images)

Reading FC threw away a two-goal lead to allow QPR snatch a point at the Madejski Stadium, and Tom Dele-Bashiru played all 90 minutes in the encounter on Saturday.

Dele-Bashiru who joined the Royals on loan from Watford this summer got his first full run out for the side and was impressive.
The 21 year-old completed 5 dribbles, 3 interceptions, 2 clearances and 1 block. He also won one aerial ball as he finished with a 7.5 rating, only hat-trick hero John Swift got more for the home side.
Speaking after the game, Reading head coach Veljko Paunovic blamed his defence for the lost points.
“With how things happened, the result feels like a defeat. On the other side, there were big improvements in our team in attack and to be completely frank I believe we played against a team in better form than us right now,” said Paunovic.
“We managed to be 3-1 up but what we didn’t do well or manage properly was the result we had. In the last 10 minutes, we misinterpreted how we had to play the game and close the match down.
“When they pushed forward we even had a few opportunities to increase our lead so what usually happens is you put numbers back – which we did with the sub – and try to defend your goal better.
“But we didn’t perform well in defence and that’s the biggest disappointment.”
“We started the season very poorly in defence and I’ve always said it’s about the whole team defending together and individually we have to have the knowledge, attitude and urgency to defend. Some of those were missing.
“This is something we have to address. At least we know what we have to do to improve our performances and results.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here