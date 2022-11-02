Semi Ajayi makes Injury return for West Brom

By
Adeoluwa Olaniyi
-
0
64
Oluwasemilogo Ajayi. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

West Brom coach Carlos Corberan has revealed that Super Eagles defender Semi Ajayi has returned to light training and is in his final recovery phase.

Ajayi Injured his Knees two months ago after he was taken off 20 minutes into the clash against Wigan Athletic and has been unable to rejoin his teammates since missing eleven games in the process.

 

However according to Birmingham Mail Carlos Corberan revealed that the West Brom no.6 is close to full recovery alongside United States’ Forward Daryle Dike and England’s Defender Kean Bryan.

 

“They(Ajayi, Dike, and Bryan) are in the last step of their recoveries, that’s why the physical and medical department moved the players to work with the assistant coaches.”

 

“They were doing more specific football work, something they couldn’t do before. It means that in a short time we can add more numbers, and more possibilities, to the squad.

“I think they could be available in these final three games before the break]. If everyone progresses how they are doing, before the international break we can have some of these players.”

Semi Ajayi started the season brightly, making seven starts before his injury and he will be returning under a new coach following the sacking of Steve Bruce early October.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here