Semi Ajayi makes Injury return for West Brom

West Brom coach Carlos Corberan has revealed that Super Eagles defender Semi Ajayi has returned to light training and is in his final recovery phase.
Ajayi Injured his Knees two months ago after he was taken off 20 minutes into the clash against Wigan Athletic and has been unable to rejoin his teammates since missing eleven games in the process.
However according to Birmingham Mail Carlos Corberan revealed that the West Brom no.6 is close to full recovery alongside United States’ Forward Daryle Dike and England’s Defender Kean Bryan.
“They(Ajayi, Dike, and Bryan) are in the last step of their recoveries, that’s why the physical and medical department moved the players to work with the assistant coaches.”