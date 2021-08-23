Semi Ajayi in contention to face Arsenal in League Cup, after seeing action in win at Blackburn

Semi Ajayi got a rare early call up from the bench for West Brom in the English Championship against Blackburn at the weekend.
Ajayi replaced the injured Matthew Clarke with the Baggies ahead 1-0 at Ewood Park following Alex Mowatt’s goal in the opening minute of the game.
Matt Phillips doubled for the visitors just before the interval. However the lead was halved with Ben Diaz’s strike in the 51st minute to reduce the deficit.
Meanwhile, Semi Ajayi has had a rather slow season, playing only 70 minutes in the 3 league appearances he has made this season for Valérien Ismaël’s side.
However, the Nigerian still had little to do in the game, registering a single clearance and managed only 13 touches of the ball.
But the win came good for the Baggies as they climbed to second in the table, tied on points with Fulham.
West Brom will return to action in midweek during the League Cup against Arsenal.
