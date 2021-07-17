Semi Ajayi gets minutes in West Brom’s first Pre-season win

Amidst reports of a request for transfer from the Hawthorns, Semi Ajayi featured prominently for West Brom in the pre-season match against National League side Woking FC, Friday.

Ajayi was handed 73 minutes by Baggies boss Valérien Ismaël before the CB was subbed off in a game the championship side won 1-0.

The Nigerian, reportedly, asked to be sold before this transfer window, however there’s been no update on the situation.

Ajayi, 27, is heading into his third season at the Hawthorns, he joined from Rotherham on a four-year deal.

Last night he started the game and helped Ismaël’s men bounce back from a heavy 3-1 defeat to Tamworth FC two days prior.

West Brom sealed a late winner through Kenneth Zohore’s 89th minute penalty against the lowly Woking FC.