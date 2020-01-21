Semi Ajayi benched for the first time since January 2017

Nigeria defender, Semi Ajayi was an unused substitute for the first time in 91 Championship games when his club, West Brom hosted Stoke City at the Hawthorns on Monday night.

Ajayi has started all 90 championship games he has featured in since he made his debut in the competition in January 2017 in his former club, Rotherham’s 2-0 loss to Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.

The Super Eagles defender has started all 90 games he has featured in since then including the 27 he has played for the Albion since he joined last summer.

The Nigerian, who has scored four goals in 27 games for West Brom so far this term and 12 in 90 appearances since 2017 was not particularly impressive in West Brom’s2-2 draw away at Charlton Athletic and the club’s fans asked gaffer, SlavenBilić’ to drop the defender.

While many of the supporters suggested Bilić needed to drop the centre-back and replace him with the likes Ahmed Hegazi, a few others had stated he had played his worst game for the Hawthorns outfit since joining them.