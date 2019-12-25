Semi Ajayi and Teammates Earn Praise of West Brom Manager

West Bromwich Albion manager Slaven Bilic said he has been impressed with the performance of the team so far this season.

The Baggies sit top of the Championship table, are unbeaten in their last 13 matches and can extend it to 14 when they take on Barnsley on boxing day.

Bilic believes that his side has been very good so far this season and added that it was a privilege to be top of the table at Christmas.

“It’s been good, it’s been really good, to be fair,” he admitted. “Good results, good football; there’s been a good atmosphere, and we’ve made good progress.

“But there’s still a long way to go and we have to continue to work hard. I can’t hide it, I’m happy with the way we’re playing in the majority of the games, of course.

“We are taking more control of games without losing that spark. At the moment we have a good squad and we are in a good position, we have good players, and we have players who are in good form, not just one.”He said.