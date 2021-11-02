Semi Ajayi and co return to Hawthorns after defeat to Fulham

Semi Ajayi and his West Brom mates were outplayed by Fulham in a biggest fixture of the English Championship at the weekend.
Ajayi was available for the entire duration of the game, but the Baggies defence could not stop Fulham’s Serbian forward Aleksandar Mitrovic.
Mitrovic netted a first half brace (20′, 40′) and added a third late on (82′) to complete his hat-trick.
The game had more drama as both teams also had players sent off, Darnell Furlong (WBA) and Tosin Adarabioyo (FUL) were shown straight reds.
On Wednesday they host Hull City at the Hawthorns and are hoping to bounce back from the defeat.
Baggies CB Matt Clarke previewed the midweek game in a chat with the Club’s media channel.