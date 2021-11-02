Semi Ajayi and co return to Hawthorns after defeat to Fulham

Harrison Reed and Tim Ream block a Semi Ajayi header during the Championship match between Fulham and West Bromwich. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

Semi Ajayi and his West Brom mates were outplayed by Fulham in a biggest fixture of the English Championship at the weekend.

Ajayi was available for the entire duration of the game, but the Baggies defence could not stop Fulham’s Serbian forward Aleksandar Mitrovic.
Mitrovic netted a first half brace (20′, 40′) and added a third late on (82′) to complete his hat-trick.
The game had more drama as both teams also had players sent off, Darnell Furlong (WBA) and Tosin Adarabioyo (FUL) were shown straight reds.

 

On Wednesday they host Hull City at the Hawthorns and are hoping to bounce back from the defeat.
Baggies CB Matt Clarke previewed the midweek game in a chat with the Club’s media channel.

 

“We’re delighted to be back at home on Wednesday and then again on Saturday, said Clarke.
“Our home form has been good so far this season.
“Wednesday’s game gives us the chance to bounce back from the disappointment of losing at Fulham.
“We’ve taken plenty of confidence from playing and winning at The Hawthorns already this season.
“You want your home stadium to be a fortress. We want people to fear coming to The Hawthorns.
“Our recent form at home has been good and we’ve managed to pick up three consecutive victories.
“We want to try and build on that and make it four and five this week.”

