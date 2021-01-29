Sekidika joins Konyaspor on Loan from Galatasaray

Jesse Sekidika has joined Konyaspor on a 6-month loan deal from Galatasaray.
Sekidika moved to Galatasaray from Eskisehirspor last season for €150,000 and has made six league appearances for the club this season.
In a statement on their website, Konyaspor announced the deal, Friday:
Our club has signed a contract with 24-year-old winger Jesse Sekidika by the end of the season.
Our new transfer Jesse Sekidika and our General Manager Seçkin Özdil attended the signing ceremony held at the MEDAŞ Konya Metropolitan Stadium Press Meeting Hall.
In his first interview with club, the 24 year-old said:
“Thank you for giving me this opportunity. Much obliged. I know the size of Konyaspor and what kind of a community it is. I’ll do my best here. Thank you for everything. From the first moment I came to the club, I came across many beautiful things. They made a very nice welcome, everyone was very friendly. I even called my wife, we talked to her. When we came to the stadium, Konyaspor Club gave a gift that I will never forget. My wife was also very happy with this situation. I will definitely pay you for these during the season. I hope we will all be happy together.”
Sekidika will wear the number 71 jersey at our club.