Sekidika joins Konyaspor on Loan from Galatasaray

Jesse Sekidika has joined Konyaspor on a 6-month loan deal from Galatasaray.

Sekidika moved to Galatasaray from Eskisehirspor last season for €150,000 and has made six league appearances for the club this season.

In his first interview with club, the 24 year-old said:

“Thank you for giving me this opportunity. Much obliged. I know the size of Konyaspor and what kind of a community it is. I’ll do my best here. Thank you for everything. From the first moment I came to the club, I came across many beautiful things. They made a very nice welcome, everyone was very friendly. I even called my wife, we talked to her. When we came to the stadium, Konyaspor Club gave a gift that I will never forget. My wife was also very happy with this situation. I will definitely pay you for these during the season. I hope we will all be happy together.”