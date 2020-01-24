Sekidika Impresses on Full Galatasaray Debut

Nigerian forward Jesse Sekidika was on parade for Galatasaray in their Turkish Cup Round 16, Second Leg tie against Rizespor AS on Thursday.

Sekidika, who joined the Turkish side this January was handed a starting shirt and he played the entire duration as Galatasaray squeeze past their visitors at the Telekom Arena.

The first half ended without a goal, but Adem Büyük and Mario Lemina scored for Galatasaray in the second half, while Oğulcan Çağlayan reduced the deficit to set up intriguing final minutes to the game.

The hosts would eventually go through, defending spectacularly, to keep Rizespor at bay and hold on for a win to advance 3-2 on aggregate.

Meanwhile former U20 forward, Aminu Umar came on as a second half substitute for Rizespor, but bagged a yellow card before the end of the game.

Another Nigerian on the payroll of Galatasaray Henry Onyekuru was omitted from the game.

The winger, who joined on loan from AS Monaco has been out with an illness.

Chukwueze will Become A Super Star – Cazorla

Villarreal captain, Santi Cazorla has praised Samuel Chukwueze for his tremendous performance for Villarreal on Wednesday.

Chukwueze came on as a second half substitute in a Copa dey Rey against Girona and scored his side’s third to end his goal drought.

Cazorla believes the player has what it takes to be one of the best in world should he continue to progress and continue to work hard.

The Nigerian’s performance kept the Girona defenders busy and Spain International, Cazorla said,” You can see that the talent is there.”

“He is applying it properly and also willing to learn new things. The hard work he is putting in he has to maintain it and continue to develop here because he can be the best in the world, “ the 35 year-old told the media after the game against Girona.

Chukwueze has four goals and three assists in 21 games in all competitions .