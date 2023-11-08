See Picture: Partial Collapse at Luton Town Stadium during Liverpool Game

Luton Town had a double disappointment during their Premier League match against Liverpool.
While surrendering a late lead, the Luton Town stadium, Kenilworth Road, also faced an unusual issue.
Part of the toilet roof at Kenilworth Road collapsed during the game, leaving a large hole in the ceiling and scattered plaster on the floor and urinals.
In addition to their plumbing problem, the newly promoted club are in the relegation zone with just six points from ten games.
Their unique stadium, sandwiched between residential houses, was redeveloped earlier this year to accommodate their first-ever Premier League campaign, with plans to move to a new stadium called Power Court in the future.