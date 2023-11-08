See Picture: Partial Collapse at Luton Town Stadium during Liverpool Game

By
Admin
-
0
115
Luton Town
A general view inside the stadium as a firework display illuminates the sky during the Premier League match between Luton Town and Liverpool FC at Kenilworth Road. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Luton Town had a double disappointment during their Premier League match against Liverpool.

While surrendering a late lead, the Luton Town stadium, Kenilworth Road, also faced an unusual issue.

Part of the toilet roof at Kenilworth Road collapsed during the game, leaving a large hole in the ceiling and scattered plaster on the floor and urinals.

Kenilworth Road, Luton Town
Image of the collapsed ceiling inside Luton Town’s Stadium.

In addition to their plumbing problem, the newly promoted club are in the relegation zone with just six points from ten games.

Their unique stadium, sandwiched between residential houses, was redeveloped earlier this year to accommodate their first-ever Premier League campaign, with plans to move to a new stadium called Power Court in the future.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here