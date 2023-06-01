See Picture: Leaked Manchester United Jerseys Leaves Fans Furious

Manchester United’s leaked away kits have left fans furious as the believes it’s similar to rival Premier League teams.
The away and third uniforms for Manchester United’s 2023–24 seasons have leaked, and the supporters are not delighted.
After Saturday’s FA Cup final, the Red Devils will bid the current campaign farewell, but it seems like supporters will wish they could go back in time to prevent the club’s ‘leaked’ new uniforms.
However, this time around Manchester United fans have been left less than impressed with the design choice, fuming due to the resemblance it has with Premier League rivals Newcastle.
This have driven various comments on the social media platform.
FootyHeadlines revealed that Manchester United’s rumored new away kit features a dark green and white striped design.