See Picture: Leaked Manchester United Jerseys Leaves Fans Furious

Manchester United
Marcus Rashford in action with Alex Iwobi during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Everton FC at Old Trafford. (Photo by Matthew Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images)

Manchester United’s leaked away kits have left fans furious as the believes it’s similar to rival Premier League teams.

The away and third uniforms for Manchester United’s 2023–24 seasons have leaked, and the supporters are not delighted.

 

 

After Saturday’s FA Cup final, the Red Devils will bid the current campaign farewell, but it seems like supporters will wish they could go back in time to prevent the club’s ‘leaked’ new uniforms.

However, this time around Manchester United fans have been left less than impressed with the design choice, fuming due to the resemblance it has with Premier League rivals Newcastle.

This have driven various comments on the social media platform.

FootyHeadlines revealed that Manchester United’s rumored new away kit features a dark green and white striped design.

 

Manchester United, Jersey, Newcastle United, Liverpool
Leaked Manchester United jersey for 2023/24 season.

As recently as 2020/21, they wore a similar colour scheme, however that time it was black and white rather than a confusingly similar dark green kit.

One supporter captioned it on Instagram with “Manchester Newcastle”. “Hideous” the kit was referenced by another.

Fans once more saw an uncanny resemblance to a rival’s on the third kit, specifically, Liverpool.

There were many comments, including one from a fan who wrote, “Those kits are appalling. Why did they choose the Liverpool uniform as well?

