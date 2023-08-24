See Photos: Atletico Madrid signs Nigerian Youngster

Spanish-born Nigerian striker Samuel Omorodion has joined Spanish giants Atletico Madrid from the newly promoted side Granada.
Atletico Madrid made the announcement Monday and revealed that Omorodion has signed a five-year contract until 2028.
Born in Melilla, Spain to Nigerian parents, and although his currently a member of La Roja’s U19 team, Omorodion has the option to represent either Nigeria or Spain at senior level.
In 2021, he became a part of Granada CF’s youth squad after transitioning from AD Nervión, and a year later he made his senior debut with the reserves, entering the game as a substitute during the second half in a 2–1 home loss against CD Marchamalo in Segunda División RFEF.
His first goal came on September 25 when he netted the equalizer for the B team in a 1-1 draw against CD El Ejido.
In the previous season, he impressively scored 18 goals while competing in the Segunda División RFEF.
Omorodion’s first appearance for the first team in La Liga coincidentally was against Atletico on August 14, 2023. He started the match, scored a goal, leveling the score in a 3–1 defeat to Los Rojiblancos.