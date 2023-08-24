See Photos: Atletico Madrid signs Nigerian Youngster

Samuel Omorodion
Samuel Omorodion. (Photo By Irina R. Hipolito/Europa Press via Getty Images)

Spanish-born Nigerian striker Samuel Omorodion has joined Spanish giants Atletico Madrid from the newly promoted side Granada.

Atletico Madrid made the announcement Monday and revealed that Omorodion has signed a five-year contract until 2028.

 

Samuel Omorodion
Atletico Madrid announced the signing of the Spanish youth International on August 21. Photo | atleticodemadrid

Born in Melilla, Spain to Nigerian parents, and although his currently a member of La Roja’s U19 team, Omorodion has the option to represent either Nigeria or Spain at senior level.

In 2021, he became a part of Granada CF’s youth squad after transitioning from AD Nervión, and a year later he made his senior debut with the reserves, entering the game as a substitute during the second half in a 2–1 home loss against CD Marchamalo in Segunda División RFEF.

His first goal came on September 25 when he netted the equalizer for the B team in a 1-1 draw against CD El Ejido.

In the previous season, he impressively scored 18 goals while competing in the Segunda División RFEF.

Omorodion’s first appearance for the first team in La Liga coincidentally was against Atletico on August 14, 2023. He started the match, scored a goal, leveling the score in a 3–1 defeat to Los Rojiblancos.

 

Samuel Omorodion
The 19 year-old joined Atleti from newly promoted Granada. Photo | atleticodemadrid

In his interview following his signing, the Forward said, “I consider myself to be a hard-working player. I like to help the team. I want to keep growing as a footballer and learn from the very best.”

