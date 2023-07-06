See Photo: Super Eagles Goalkeeper Sochima Becomes a Father

Rivers United, Victor Sochima.
Rivers United goalkeeper, Victor Sochima. Photo | Complete Sports

Super Eagles goalkeeper, Victor Sochima and his wife Juliet, have welcomed their first child.

Sochima celebrated the arrival of their baby in Port Harcourt, on Wednesday, expressing his happiness.

 

 

The elated Goalkeeper took to social media to share a picture of himself with the new baby, accompanied by a brief message.

“All thanks to God for safe delivery…Sochima Victor Jnr is here,” he wrote.

 

Super Eagles, Victor Sochima
Victor Sochima and his Wife welcome their first child. Photo | IG (sochima.victor)

The 24-year-old goalkeeper has recently established himself as a regular member of the Super Eagles squad.

 

His impressive performances for Rivers United earned him a spot in the national team for the last three 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Guinea-Bissau and Sierra Leone.

