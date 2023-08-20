See Photo: Kevin De Bruyne Shares Message after Surgery

Manchester City midfielder, Kevin De Bruyne has expressed how he was affected by the injury he sustained on the opening day of the Premier League season.

De Bruyne was replaced early in the first half after he complained of discomfort to the team medics during the match against Burnley.

The Belgian could not continue the match and he headed straight into the dressing room while Man City went on to secure a 3-0 win.

In a social media post this weekend, the Belgian thanked his fans for the support and love he has been shown through the phase and also announced that the surgery was done successfully and he’s now ready to heal and find his road to recovery in the time.

“The news after the Burnley game was a really big blow for me physically and mentally. Now the surgery is done I’m ready to heal my body and get back to work soon. Thank you all for the support.” he posted on X.

The 32 year-old is expected to be out for at least three months, but could likely return in time for Manchester City’s FIFA Club World Cup campaign.