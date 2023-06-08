See Photo: Arsenal fan Customizes Jack Grealish’s new Lamborghini He Bought to celebrate League title and Cup

England and Manchester City star Jack Grealish bought a brand-new Lamborghini for £210,000 to celebrate winning the league double.
At Wembley on Saturday, Grealish lifted the FA Cup following Manchester City’s 2-1 victory against their City rivals Manchester United 2-1 in the Final.
The 27 year-old splurged on customizing a Lamborghini Performante Urus to celebrate the triumph.
The sports vehicle, which is light blue – like his team’s home uniform – is rumored to be valued between £205k and £210k before customization, but Grealish paid extra to have the famed car wrap artist Yianni Charalambous design the new ride.