See Photo: Arsenal fan Customizes Jack Grealish’s new Lamborghini He Bought to celebrate League title and Cup

Jack Grealish, FA Cup
Jack Grealish kisses the trophy after the FA Cup Final. (Photo by Mark Leech/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)

England and Manchester City star Jack Grealish bought a brand-new Lamborghini for £210,000 to celebrate winning the league double.

At Wembley on Saturday, Grealish lifted the FA Cup following Manchester City’s 2-1 victory against their City rivals Manchester United 2-1 in the Final.

 

The 27 year-old splurged on customizing a Lamborghini Performante Urus to celebrate the triumph.

The sports vehicle, which is light blue – like his team’s home uniform – is rumored to be valued between £205k and £210k before customization, but Grealish paid extra to have the famed car wrap artist Yianni Charalambous design the new ride.

 

Jack Grealish's new whip.
Jack Grealish bought a new Lamborghini to celebrate the Premier League and FA Cup triumphs.

Yiannimize is headed by Charalambous, who asserts to be closest friends with former Arsenal and city defender Bacary Sagna.

He has already modified the engines of a number of football stars including Didier Drogba, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Sergio Aguero.

The England international’s new car was shown off by Charalambous on his Instagram story – and it came complete with a joke about City beating his team, Arsenal, to the title.

In a clip, he shows a completed Lamborghini Performante in Tiffany blue, owned by Man City Premier League winner Jack Grealish, and reveals its stunning appearance.

Meanwhile, according to Brand Finance Football, Man City becomes the most-valuable football brand globally, surpassing Real Madrid.

