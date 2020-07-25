SD Eibar hands Adule Charity Two-year Contract Extension

Super Falcons star Adule Charity says she’s delighted to extend her contract with Eibar.

Charity was initially linked with a move away from the Club after her initial twelve months deal with the club expired.

However she put all the speculation around her future to death by signing a two-year contract extension this week.

“I am happy to extend my bond with the sd eibar for more 2years…muchas gracias🤝🔴🔵You’re all that matters lord🙏❤” she wrote on social media.

The Club confirmed Charity’s contract extension in its website:

“Eibar have renewed the deal of Charity Adule until 2022,” the statement on the club’s website read.

“The 26-year-old Nigerian player arrived at the armoury club last season from Bllk Kazygurt, the champion team of the Kazakh league, and 20/21 will be her second season in the team.

“Adule has been an absolute international with his country since 2013.” the statement reads.

Adule Charity helped the team to secure promotion to the elite division last campaign.