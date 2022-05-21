Scottish Cup victory for Nigerian Trio

The Nigerian Trio of Joe Aribo, Leon Balogun and Calvin Bassey did not end the season without a trophy, for what it’s worth the Scottish Cup will serve as a fine consolation for what has been an almost remarkable season for Rangers.
On Saturday, three days after the Europa League final heartbreak, all three Nigerians started for Rangers in the Cup final against Hearts at Hampden Park.
Two goals in the first half of Extra time eventually settled the contest, Jack Ryan (94′) and Scott Wright (97′) the goal scorers on the day as The Gers secured their 34th Cup triumph.
Although they’d started the season with Steven Gerrard as Manager, the Englishman quit to take up the vacant Managerial role at Aston Villa in the Premier League.
It promoted the appointment of former Gers, Giovanni van Bronckhorst, who led them to a title race until the penultimate game of the season.
