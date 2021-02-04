Scott Parker confirms Josh Maja for the trip against West Ham

Fulham boss Scott Parker says new signing Josh Maja could get his debut against West Ham in the Premier League this weekend.

Maja arrived at Craven Cottage from Bordeaux, on loan in the January window with an option to buy.

The young forward missed Fulham’s 3 – 1 defeat to Leicester City on Wednesday but he was able to train with the rest of the squad ahead of trip to West Ham United.

Speaking to the media on Maja’s availability for match against the Hammers, Parker said he’s pleased to sign the Nigerian international and he hope to have him available for selection this weekend.

“He settled in really well, I am happy we have got him on board, I need to speak to him to see where he is, I think he will be involved”

“I’m looking to working with him because he’s a young good player which we can develop and see how he can help us too,” Parker told news conference.