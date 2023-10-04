School Boys! Osho Slams Akwa United’s Defenders for defeat in Yenagoa

Fatai Osho, the head coach of Akwa United, has pointed to defensive errors as the primary reason for his team’s loss to Bayelsa United in their Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) opening day fixture.
Bayelsa United secured a 5-3 victory over Akwa United at the Samson Siasia Stadium in Yenagoa on Saturday – Robert Mizo scored a hat-trick.
Osho expressed his disappointment with how his team conceded three goals in the final 15 minutes of the match, despite taking the lead on three separate occasions.
“It’s a big shame that we are losing this type of game the way we did. We were in total control and deserved to have come out with all three points but lots of elementary errors on our part cost us the win,” he remarked post-game.
“At this level of football you can’t make such mistakes because if you do you get punished and that is exactly what happened to us in this game. It’s unbelievable that we scored three goals and didn’t win or get a point out of this game.
“We have to quickly address all noticeable mistakes so we can come out strong in our next game.”