Saudi Arabia Move not About Money – Ogu

Super Eagles midfielder John Ogu says eagerness to return to the field of play after months of inactivity was the main reason for joining Saudi Professional League side Al-Adalah.

Ogu, 32, was club-less for six-months after leaving Israeli club Hapoel Beer Sheva where he won a number of laurels, including three league titles, one Israeli Cup and two Super Cup trophies.

The versatile midfielder secured a move to Al-Adalah in January signing an initial six-month contract with an option of extending the deal after satisfactory performances.

While many have criticized him for joining the Al-Hulaylah based club for money, the former Académica of Portugal midfielder said his readiness to get his career back on track was the sole reason for moving to Saudi Arabia.

“It wasn’t really about money, I just wanted to get back on the field after going idle for six months,” he told footballlive.

“It wasn’twhere I was looking at to go play football but when the offer came, I just had to go for it as it was an opportunity for me to relaunch my career and get my mojo back.”

Ogu, who has been playing as a defender for the Saudi outfit has made seven appearances for Nacif Beyaoui’s team before the league was put on hold due to Covid-19.

On the international scene, he was part of the Eagles team that clinched bronze at the last Afcon in Egypt and has missed Nigeria’s opening two fixtures of the 2021 Afcon qualifiers.

He also missed out on Gernot Rohr’s list for the upcoming doubleheader against Serria Leone.