Saucy! Onuachu bangs in Goal number 26 in Victory over Leuven

Paul Onuachu extended his goalscoring prowess further in the Belgian Jupiler League with his 26th of the season in a 3-2 win over Leuven on Monday night.

Onuachu picked up a pass from strike partner Junya Ito, he sold a dummy to a defender and the goalkeeper, before picking his spot in the bottom right with his left foot.

The Nigerian took his goal contribution for the league season to 28 (26 goals 4 assists) in 31 appearances.

Genk moved to third on the table one more than fourth placed Anderlecht and one less than Antwerp, who are in second spot.