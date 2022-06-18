Sarr, Dennis Could get Transfer Lifeline from Relegated Watford

West Ham United are in the market shopping for young exciting fowards and with the transfer rumour mill on overdrive reports are suggesting David Moyes is eyeing a double swoop of Watford duo Ismaila Sarr and Emmanuel Dennis.

Both Sarr and Dennis were relegated alongside Watford from the English Premier League last season, but if the news are true, both players could be offered lifelines and swift return to EPL.

According to Algerian football reporter and West Ham fan Dean Ammi, the Hammers will make inquiries about the two players in the coming weeks.

Ammi tweeted:

🚨🇳🇬🇸🇳 West Ham are looking to make a double move for Watford duo Emmanuel Dennis and Ismaila Sarr in the next few weeks, as per @ExWHUemployee.

🚨🇳🇬🇸🇳 West Ham are looking to make a double move for Watford duo Emmanuel Dennis and Ismaila Sarr in the next few weeks, as per @ExWHUemployee. pic.twitter.com/YJancqWUF3 — Dean Ammi (@AlgerianFooty) June 17, 2022

Dennis completed a permanent move from Belgian Jupiler League side KAA Genk last season for €4 million and his first season in the Premier League was a success.

The Nigerian registered 10 goals and 6 assists in 35 games across all competitions.

His contract at Vicarage runs until 2026, but a few authoritative football transfer websites are suggesting there’s a 50% possibility of the deal happening given Watford might want some of the wages off their books while they battle promotion next season in the Championship.

On his part, the Senegalese attacker, Ismaila Sarr, has one more year left on his current deal at the club.

The 24 year-old who is also versatile and can play any position upfront is equally attracting interests from other PL teams.

Last season he managed only 7-goal contribution in 22 Premier League appearances, but he’s supposed to be the easier cherry to pick of both players.

Meanwhile, until then West Ham will have to weigh their options as will the Players who are currently on Holiday after a long campaign.