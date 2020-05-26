Sani Kaita Demands Improvement of Playing Surfaces in NPFL

Sani Kaita says a lot has improved in the Nigeria professional football league, but the area of playing surface must be looked into.

Kaita played for Kano Pillars for a season before moving to Dutch side Spartan Rotherham the following years.

After his adventure in Netherlands, France, Russia and Greece, the former Youth international later returned to the domestic league league again to play for Enyimba International and FC Ifeanyi Ubah in 2014 and 2015 respectively.

The former Super Eagles midfielder told www.brila.net he has no problem coming back to play in the league the quality of play in the Nigeria Professional Football League years after leaving Europe.

The former AS Monaco said the League Management Company has brought a lot of changes in the league, but the playing surface is one of the area they need to focus on.

“I’m Just happy to football and wasn’t irritated and of course the league is completely different.”

“If you are look at Nigeria league today, it’s not what it was ten years or five years ago because clubs are improving and the LMC are trying to bring some changes into the league and they are doing well.”

“Of course there other things we need to fix in order to help the players and the one I know is the pitches.” he told footballlive.ng.