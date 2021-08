For all his chivalry at the weekend, Samuel Kalu could not carry Bordeaux across the line in the Ligue 1 against Clermont Foot.

Kalu was Bordeaux’s best player even though he played only 72 minutes before he was subbed off.

The 23 year-old registered 3 shots, completed 4 dribbles, made 4 tackles and 1 interception.

However, it didn’t matter much as Clermont Foot struck two late goals, Mohamed Bayo (82′) and Jodel Dossou (90+2′) secure the win.