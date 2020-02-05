Samuel Kalu out of Bordeaux Ligue Un Clash vs Brest

Nigerian winger, Samuel Kalu will not be available for selection when his club, Bordeaux take on Brest in a French Ligue 1 encounter on Wednesday following his failure to recover from a knee injury.

A report last week had suggested that Kalu could be out for a couple of weeks after revealing he was set to undergo a scan to examine the extent of the pain in his knee.

Kalu had missed his side’s Ligue 1 win away at Nantes and the pain also kept him out of action in Bordeaux’s 0-0 draw with Marseille last weekend.

In Tuesday’s pre-match presser, Bordeaux boss, Paulo Sousa revealed Kalu is not fit for today’s meeting against Brest.

“Samuel Kalu (still suffering from the knee) remains in the infirmary,” as quoted on Girondins33.

The pacey winger has been in and out of the Bordeaux squad this term because of injury, featuring in 17 league games and starting 12 and finding the back of the net once.

Meanwhile, his Nigerian compatriot Josh Maja, who had five goals and two assists in 16 French top-flight appearances for Bordeaux this season is yet to play a league game in 2020.